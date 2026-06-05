Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,334 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,046.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,990 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 202 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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