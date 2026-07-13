Lifeworks Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CAT opened at $952.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $930.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $783.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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