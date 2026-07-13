Lifeworks Advisors LLC Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,737 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up about 1.4% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. China Renaissance upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $894.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Seagate to Overweight from Equal Weight and lifted its price target to $1,100 from $900, citing stronger confidence in long-term earnings power and continued hard-disk-drive demand tied to AI infrastructure. Seagate Stock Rises After Analyst Upgrades To Buy. Western Digital Nabs Price-Target Hike.

Wells Fargo upgraded Seagate to from Equal Weight and lifted its price target to from $900, citing stronger confidence in long-term earnings power and continued hard-disk-drive demand tied to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market updates highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, with commentary pointing to rising storage demand, margin expansion, and potential upside from HAMR technology and cloud spending. Cloud Giants Record $1.1T RPO: A Growth Catalyst for Seagate?

Multiple market updates highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, with commentary pointing to rising storage demand, margin expansion, and potential upside from HAMR technology and cloud spending. Positive Sentiment: Seagate was also mentioned in broader analyst roundups as one of the names with improving Wall Street forecasts, reinforcing sentiment that the stock still has room to run after its recent rebound. Here Are Friday's Best Wall Street Analyst Research Calls

Seagate was also mentioned in broader analyst roundups as one of the names with improving Wall Street forecasts, reinforcing sentiment that the stock still has room to run after its recent rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also framed Seagate as part of a broader rebound in memory and storage stocks, alongside peers like Western Digital and Micron, after a sector selloff reversed. This supports the stock, but the move appears driven more by sector momentum than by a company-specific fundamental update. Seagate (STX) Stock Rebounds As AI Data Center Demand Lifts Storage Names

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $910.34 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $880.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here