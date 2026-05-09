Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 3,907 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,907 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,728,492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,456,223,000 after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,739,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,209,137 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,817,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $581.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $450.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.84 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $472.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.39. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here