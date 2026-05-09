Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,978 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 628.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $260.18 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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