Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Has $11.97 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,974 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch accounts for 1.2% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned about 0.29% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $205,539,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,240 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $315,209,000 after acquiring an additional 898,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $98,961,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,383,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ANF opened at $97.27 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abercrombie & Fitch, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abercrombie & Fitch wasn't on the list.

While Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here