Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Akamai Technologies worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,043 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,160 shares in the company, valued at $934,320. This represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,301,054.56. This represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 60,954 shares of company stock worth $6,228,871 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $121.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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