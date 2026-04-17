Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 2,557 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4%

AVGO opened at $398.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.53. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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