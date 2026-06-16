Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC Holdings Raised by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services accounts for 1.7% of Needham Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 3.56% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $27,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 312,569 shares of the company's stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 791,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,268 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 248.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 576,505 shares of the company's stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 411,111 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $803,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,676,371.84. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 40,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,002,698.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,032,385.76. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,457. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

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