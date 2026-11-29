Praetorian PR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,192,500 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services makes up approximately 11.4% of Praetorian PR LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Praetorian PR LLC owned 4.34% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $29,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,906,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,544,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 107.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 935,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 485,103 shares during the last quarter. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,773,731. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 194.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,734 shares of the company's stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 343,808 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $56.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.46 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research set a $50.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LINC

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation operates career-focused postsecondary schools in the United States under brands including Lincoln Technical Institute and Lincoln College of Technology. Founded in 1946, the company provides students with career training through campus-based and online programs. Its programs include training in automotive technology, skilled trades such as HVAC and electrical work, health sciences, information technology, and other career fields. Offerings include diploma and degree programs designed to prepare students for jobs requiring specialized technical skills.

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