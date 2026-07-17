Linde PLC $LIN is C WorldWide Group Holding A S's 2nd Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,663 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 42,754 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 7.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.14% of Linde worth $328,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after buying an additional 1,275,477 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Linde by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Linde by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,263,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $538,558,000 after acquiring an additional 807,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $520.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.93. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $548.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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