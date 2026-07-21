Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,425 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 10,454.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,033,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,894 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 42,539.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,321,809 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $56,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Linde by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,941,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,680,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $512.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $548.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $516.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.13.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $548.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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