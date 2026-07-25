Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 2,286.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,087 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $19,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in Linde by 96.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Linde by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $512.28 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $516.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.94. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $548.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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