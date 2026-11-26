Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,713 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $101,914,000. Linde makes up about 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 74.2% in the second quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Polaris Financial Partners bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Linde by 55.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $601.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $577.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Linde from $549.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $574.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $524.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.05 and a 200 day moving average of $498.47. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.16 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,350 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.91, for a total value of $4,851,808.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,629.58. The trade was a 29.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 86,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.21, for a total transaction of $45,258,227.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,546.93. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It produces and distributes gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, helium and carbon dioxide, along with related equipment and services. Its products support industries including healthcare, manufacturing, chemicals, food and beverages, electronics and energy. The company also designs and builds industrial gas plants and provides engineering services, including technologies for gas processing and hydrogen production. Linde serves customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report