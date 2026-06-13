Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $523.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $242.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.51. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $525.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Linde's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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