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Linde PLC $LIN Stake Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Linde logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,947 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Linde worth $324,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Linde by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,263,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $538,558,000 after buying an additional 807,370 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its position in Linde by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $512.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20. The stock has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Linde (NASDAQ:LIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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