Linde PLC $LIN Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Linde were worth $65,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Linde by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Linde by 45.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Linde by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $546.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $547.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $543.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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