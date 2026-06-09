Linden Rose Investment LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,814 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $49,947,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 41.5% of Linden Rose Investment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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