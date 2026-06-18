Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT Stake Reduced by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,909 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 61,895 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Liquidity Services worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,736 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 33,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,279,939.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 213,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,108,131.35. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Novelette Murray sold 6,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $210,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,869.04. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,509 shares of company stock worth $5,486,645. Company insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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