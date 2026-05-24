Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 66,835 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,890 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,835 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.15% of Amprius Technologies worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $23,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,357,584. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock worth $42,323,376. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 4.7%

AMPX opened at $16.02 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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