Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,087 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Littelfuse worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 93.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $415.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.18 and a fifty-two week high of $500.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $465.83.

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Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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