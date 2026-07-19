Little House Capital LLC Acquires 7,247 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8%

ORCL opened at $126.48 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here