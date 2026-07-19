Little House Capital LLC Invests $995,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,111,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $937,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its buy rating on Palantir and set a $175 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Benzinga article

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Article

Palantir’s partnership with on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp has been highlighting the company as one of the key beneficiaries of AI infrastructure demand, which may support the bull thesis that Palantir is becoming a major enterprise AI winner. Article

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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