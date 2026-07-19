Little House Capital LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,760 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $594,477,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $160,410,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,928,000. Finally, Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $106,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.22. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In related news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,026.40. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $59,216.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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