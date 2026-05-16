Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,503,948.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $21,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,466,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,975,160.67. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,875,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,216,271.

CoreWeave Trading Down 6.1%

CRWV opened at $107.30 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 7.84. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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