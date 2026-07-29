Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV is MSA Advisors LLC's 4th Largest Position

MSA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,596 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 8.6% of MSA Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MSA Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $28,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,622,555.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $180.96 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.50). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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