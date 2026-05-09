LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 214,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.95% of LiveRamp worth $260,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,135 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 469,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 178,799 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 299,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 75,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,844,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.19. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.68 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Research downgraded LiveRamp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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