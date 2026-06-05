Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 9,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,923 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,060,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE DELL opened at $421.73 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.17 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $238.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,510,992 shares of company stock valued at $899,562,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI story is getting stronger: the company is among the first PC makers expected to launch premium AI PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chip, extending its AI momentum beyond servers into laptops and desktops. Article Title

Dell’s AI story is getting stronger: the company is among the first PC makers expected to launch premium AI PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chip, extending its AI momentum beyond servers into laptops and desktops. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and momentum traders remain bullish after Dell’s earnings beat and raised outlook, with coverage highlighting record AI orders, a $60 billion AI-server opportunity, and stronger earnings expectations. Article Title

Analysts and momentum traders remain bullish after Dell’s earnings beat and raised outlook, with coverage highlighting record AI orders, a $60 billion AI-server opportunity, and stronger earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s recent Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade adds to the bullish near-term narrative and may keep buyers interested. Article Title

Dell’s recent Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade adds to the bullish near-term narrative and may keep buyers interested. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage continues to frame Dell as an AI infrastructure winner rather than just a PC maker, reinforcing the stock’s rerating. Article Title

Additional coverage continues to frame Dell as an AI infrastructure winner rather than just a PC maker, reinforcing the stock’s rerating. Neutral Sentiment: A few headlines mentioned Dell in broader discussions about AI stocks, ETF flows, and political trading commentary, but these appear more narrative-driven than direct business catalysts. Article Title

A few headlines mentioned Dell in broader discussions about AI stocks, ETF flows, and political trading commentary, but these appear more narrative-driven than direct business catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Several directors affiliated with Silver Lake disclosed large stock sales, which could raise concern that insiders are cashing in after the sharp rally. Article Title

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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