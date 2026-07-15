Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,407 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of APH stock opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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