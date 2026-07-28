Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $95.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,381 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.91.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Amazon seeks federal approval to launch 5,105 satellites for direct-to-device network

Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Amazon Buy Rating Reaffirmed as AWS Momentum Drives Outlook

Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Amazon’s Next Earnings Report Could Sink the Stock

Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Amazon and Microsoft Are Spending $400 Billion on AI

Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Negative Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon over the hiring of an HBO Max executive, alleging that Amazon induced a contract breach and seeking restrictions on future employee poaching. The litigation adds a legal overhang, though its financial impact is currently unclear. Warner Bros. Discovery sues Amazon over HBO Max executive hire

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here