Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 2,285.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.59. The business's 50 day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on Q shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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