Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 13,200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,992 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $159.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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