LM Advisors LLC Sells 32,384 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

LM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,384 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of LM Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LM Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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