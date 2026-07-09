Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 6,694 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Czech National Bank raised its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,952,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Stryker by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $327.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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