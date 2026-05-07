Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 7,087 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 276.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $246.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $236.96 and its 200 day moving average is $249.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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