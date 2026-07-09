Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,871 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,871 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,495,126. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 178,557 shares of company stock valued at $66,925,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8%

CDNS opened at $374.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $416.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $372.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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