Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $107,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 133.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $239,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $212.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day moving average of $243.14. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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