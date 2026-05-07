Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $193.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.16 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,134 shares of company stock worth $151,826,849. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arete Research raised its price target to $300 and kept a Buy rating — a significant upside signal from an independent analyst that supports longer‑term upside. Arete Research Adjusts Price Target

Arete Research raised its price target to $300 and kept a Buy rating — a significant upside signal from an independent analyst that supports longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a Buy rating on TMUS, providing additional analyst support that can underpin demand from institutional investors. DZ Bank Keeps Buy Rating

DZ Bank reaffirmed a Buy rating on TMUS, providing additional analyst support that can underpin demand from institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: T‑Mobile expanded its satellite service to Canada and New Zealand — a product expansion that increases addressable market for its satellite connectivity offering and supports growth/ARPU initiatives. Satellite Service Expansion

T‑Mobile expanded its satellite service to Canada and New Zealand — a product expansion that increases addressable market for its satellite connectivity offering and supports growth/ARPU initiatives. Positive Sentiment: T‑Mobile announced network‑resilience and AI‑powered network investments tied to emergency preparedness ahead of a potential El Niño — a defensive/utility message that can reduce outage risk and strengthen enterprise/government relationships. Network Resilience Release

T‑Mobile announced network‑resilience and AI‑powered network investments tied to emergency preparedness ahead of a potential El Niño — a defensive/utility message that can reduce outage risk and strengthen enterprise/government relationships. Positive Sentiment: T‑Mobile declared a quarterly dividend ($1.02; ex‑dividend May 29) — a shareholder‑friendly move that boosts income appeal and may attract yield‑oriented holders. (Source: company filings summarized in market coverage)

T‑Mobile declared a quarterly dividend ($1.02; ex‑dividend May 29) — a shareholder‑friendly move that boosts income appeal and may attract yield‑oriented holders. (Source: company filings summarized in market coverage) Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Several funds (including Viking Global, Raymond James increases) have recently added to positions, signaling conviction among large investors. Institutional Position Changes

Institutional buying: Several funds (including Viking Global, Raymond James increases) have recently added to positions, signaling conviction among large investors. Positive Sentiment: An insider (Andre Almeida) acquired ~5,097 shares — a small but positive insider buying signal. Insider Buying

An insider (Andre Almeida) acquired ~5,097 shares — a small but positive insider buying signal. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are re‑examining TMUS valuation after recent weakness, highlighting the tradeoff between strong scale (~$90b revenue) and a stretched multiple after recent gains — a balanced take for valuation‑focused investors. Valuation Check

Coverage pieces are re‑examining TMUS valuation after recent weakness, highlighting the tradeoff between strong scale (~$90b revenue) and a stretched multiple after recent gains — a balanced take for valuation‑focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing partnerships (e.g., Dyrt Pacific Coast guide) are boosting consumer visibility but are more tactical/brand‑building than immediate revenue drivers. Marketing Partnership

Marketing partnerships (e.g., Dyrt Pacific Coast guide) are boosting consumer visibility but are more tactical/brand‑building than immediate revenue drivers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Michael Katz sold 5,000 shares (~$980k), which may raise short‑term concerns about insider confidence even though the stake remains large post‑sale. Insider Selling

Insider selling: Michael Katz sold 5,000 shares (~$980k), which may raise short‑term concerns about insider confidence even though the stake remains large post‑sale. Negative Sentiment: Some brokers have trimmed price targets (RBC, Scotiabank) and several analysts maintain neutral/hold ratings — adding to near‑term pressure and reinforcing recent share weakness. (See aggregated analyst notes in market coverage)

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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