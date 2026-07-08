Lmcg Investments LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $940.64 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.52 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $923.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.64. The stock has a market cap of $433.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $949.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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