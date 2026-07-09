Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.76.

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T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.5%

TMUS opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $185.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.73. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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