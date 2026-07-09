Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,471 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7%

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Article Title

Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Article Title

Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney (DIS) , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Article Title

Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Article Title

Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary questioned Disney’s repeated live-action remake strategy, reinforcing concerns that the company may be over-relying on familiar IP rather than generating fresh theatrical momentum. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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