LMG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDK. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Up 4.1%

SNDK opened at $2,273.73 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,452.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $833.30. The stock has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say AI demand is fundamentally changing the NAND market, supporting the bullish case for Sandisk and the broader memory cycle.

Analysts and market commentary say AI demand is fundamentally changing the NAND market, supporting the bullish case for Sandisk and the broader memory cycle. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly raised its price target to $2,100 as the global NAND shortage worsens, adding to investor enthusiasm for SNDK.

Bank of America reportedly raised its price target to $2,100 as the global NAND shortage worsens, adding to investor enthusiasm for SNDK. Positive Sentiment: Memory stocks, including Sandisk, rallied alongside Micron and Western Digital as traders positioned ahead of Micron’s earnings, reinforcing sector momentum.

Memory stocks, including Sandisk, rallied alongside Micron and Western Digital as traders positioned ahead of Micron’s earnings, reinforcing sector momentum. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Sandisk’s huge year-to-date gain and record-high trading levels, which can draw momentum buyers and ETF inflows tied to storage and AI themes. Article title

Articles highlighted Sandisk’s huge year-to-date gain and record-high trading levels, which can draw momentum buyers and ETF inflows tied to storage and AI themes. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focused on Sandisk’s strong performance, including its role in free-cash-flow ETFs and comments from investors who have made large gains, which may help sentiment but do not change fundamentals directly.

Several pieces focused on Sandisk’s strong performance, including its role in free-cash-flow ETFs and comments from investors who have made large gains, which may help sentiment but do not change fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: One report said SNDK could be significantly overvalued after its recent surge, which is a cautionary note for investors even as the stock remains buoyant.

One report said SNDK could be significantly overvalued after its recent surge, which is a cautionary note for investors even as the stock remains buoyant. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are starting to emerge after the explosive rally, and any disappointment in future earnings or memory pricing could spark volatility in SNDK.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here