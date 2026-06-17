Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by &PARTNERS

&PARTNERS raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,047 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. &PARTNERS's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $536.16 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $544.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here