Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after buying an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $696,891,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $624.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $582.73 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $412.55 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $523.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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