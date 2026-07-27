Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 877,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $271,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,403,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $582.73 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $523.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.64. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $412.55 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 50.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $624.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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