Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,544 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $109,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $536.16 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here