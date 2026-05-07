Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 257.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0%

LMT opened at $513.83 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $611.15 and its 200-day moving average is $553.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skunk Works chief OJ Sanchez will replace long-time Aeronautics president Greg Ulmer effective June 1, giving the $30B Aeronautics unit a clear succession plan that reduces operational uncertainty and supports program continuity. Read More.

Skunk Works chief OJ Sanchez will replace long-time Aeronautics president Greg Ulmer effective June 1, giving the $30B Aeronautics unit a clear succession plan that reduces operational uncertainty and supports program continuity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed announced the Aeronautics leadership change via PR Newswire, emphasizing a smooth transition after Ulmer’s retirement—a governance positive for investors watching program execution risk. Read More.

Lockheed announced the Aeronautics leadership change via PR Newswire, emphasizing a smooth transition after Ulmer’s retirement—a governance positive for investors watching program execution risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed was selected by the U.S. Space Force to support the Space‑Based Interceptor (SBI) program, underscoring growing space-defense revenue opportunities and program-level wins that could lift backlog and long-term growth. Read More.

Lockheed was selected by the U.S. Space Force to support the Space‑Based Interceptor (SBI) program, underscoring growing space-defense revenue opportunities and program-level wins that could lift backlog and long-term growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cubic Defense received a follow-on award from Lockheed to deliver P5 Internal Subsystems for F‑35 training, signaling continued program spending and supplier activity tied to the F‑35 ecosystem. Read More.

Cubic Defense received a follow-on award from Lockheed to deliver P5 Internal Subsystems for F‑35 training, signaling continued program spending and supplier activity tied to the F‑35 ecosystem. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed and Nokia Federal Solutions unveiled a mission-critical 5G solution for defense customers, strengthening partnerships in secure communications that can expand addressable markets beyond traditional platforms. Read More.

Lockheed and Nokia Federal Solutions unveiled a mission-critical 5G solution for defense customers, strengthening partnerships in secure communications that can expand addressable markets beyond traditional platforms. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Lithuania unveiled HIMARS launchers and deepening defense ties with Lockheed highlight international sales momentum and allied procurement that support export backlog. Read More.

Reports that Lithuania unveiled HIMARS launchers and deepening defense ties with Lockheed highlight international sales momentum and allied procurement that support export backlog. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch notes LMT shares rose but still underperformed the broader market, calling attention to mixed market dynamics where defense names can lag on macro/rotation factors. Read More.

MarketWatch notes LMT shares rose but still underperformed the broader market, calling attention to mixed market dynamics where defense names can lag on macro/rotation factors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and sector writeups (Seeking Alpha, ETF roundups) discuss defense-sector themes and LMT’s place in portfolios; useful context but less likely to move the stock immediately. Read More.

Analyst coverage and sector writeups (Seeking Alpha, ETF roundups) discuss defense-sector themes and LMT’s place in portfolios; useful context but less likely to move the stock immediately. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Lockheed’s Q1 results earlier this season showed an EPS miss and revenue slightly below estimates, and while FY‑2026 guidance is positive, the quarter’s shortfall remains a near-term negative for sentiment. Read More.

Lockheed’s Q1 results earlier this season showed an EPS miss and revenue slightly below estimates, and while FY‑2026 guidance is positive, the quarter’s shortfall remains a near-term negative for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on LMT from $680 to $605 and kept a neutral rating—this reduces near-term analyst-driven upside and can cap multiple expansion. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $628.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

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