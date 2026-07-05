Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 35.4% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 754 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $613.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $544.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $520.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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