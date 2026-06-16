Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $529.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $546.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.73. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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