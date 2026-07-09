Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $38,064,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won two U.S. defense contracts worth more than $607 million, adding to its backlog and reinforcing steady demand across its defense programs. Lockheed Martin wins two U.S. defense contracts worth over $607M

Lockheed Martin won two U.S. defense contracts worth more than $607 million, adding to its backlog and reinforcing steady demand across its defense programs. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall advanced a plan to co-produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, while NATO allies also accelerated PAC-3 sustainment efforts in Europe, signaling expanding international demand for Lockheed’s missile systems. Reuters article on ATACMS co-production in Germany

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall advanced a plan to co-produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, while NATO allies also accelerated PAC-3 sustainment efforts in Europe, signaling expanding international demand for Lockheed’s missile systems. Positive Sentiment: Reports from the NATO summit highlighted billions in defense deals and rising European spending, which could support future orders for Lockheed Martin’s missiles, F-35s and other systems. Reuters article on NATO arms deals

Reports from the NATO summit highlighted billions in defense deals and rising European spending, which could support future orders for Lockheed Martin’s missiles, F-35s and other systems. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was also mentioned in a story about a White House helipad funded by its Sikorsky unit; this is more of a headline item than a meaningful earnings driver. Business Insider helipad article

Lockheed Martin was also mentioned in a story about a White House helipad funded by its Sikorsky unit; this is more of a headline item than a meaningful earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the contract wins, recent coverage says Lockheed Martin continues to face program execution challenges, and the stock has lagged its industry over the past month, which may be weighing on sentiment. Zacks article on pullback and execution challenges

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $527.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $521.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $609.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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